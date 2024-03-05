Manchester United are embroiled in a saga of concerns as reports surface of discontent among players regarding Erik ten Hag's demanding training methods. With the club grappling with a staggering 47 injuries and illnesses throughout the campaign, scrutiny intensifies on the Dutch manager's rigorous regime, which is believed to be contributing to the team's tumultuous season on the pitch.
The absence of key players has significantly hampered Manchester United's performance, notably evident in the recent Manchester Derby, where a depleted squad suffered a 3-1 defeat against arch-rivals Manchester City. The severity of the situation is underscored by the fact that only Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Alejandro Garnacho have managed to steer clear of the injury list among outfield players.
Acknowledging the challenges, Ten Hag addressed concerns, stating, “I had to take them both off. They fought to be part of this game, but after 60 or 70 minutes, we had to take them off and sub them.” His remarks shed light on the gravity of the injury crisis, and the difficult decisions necessitated during crucial matches.
While acknowledging the frustrations stemming from injuries, Ten Hag remains optimistic about the prospects of player returns, especially after the international break. He expressed hope for the swift recovery of Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans, stating, “Hopefully, Jonny Evans and Marcus Rashford are not too bad, that they recover, and we can use them in the next game against Everton.” Such sentiments reflect the manager's commitment to navigating adversity and rallying the team for future challenges.
As Manchester United strives to overcome its injury woes and regain momentum on the pitch, the spotlight remains on Ten Hag's training methods and their perceived impact on player fitness and performance. Amidst uncertainty, the club seeks collective resilience and determination to navigate through turbulent times and emerge stronger.