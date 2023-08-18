Countdown co-host Rachel Riley has declared that she will longer support Manchester United if the club tries to bring back Mason Greenwood into the team. The English forward has been out of action since the Red Devils opened an investigation on his rape charges in January 2022.

Although the charges have now been dropped, Manchester United issued a statement saying that Greenwood’s fate is yet to be decided by the club. Many people within and outside the club suggest that the young left-footed forward will return to the first team. However, he is waiting for the approval of the men’s and women’s teams. Manager Erik ten Hag has supported the return of Greenwood.

Riley has been a popular Manchester United on social media, having more than 684,000 followers on Twitter. She tweeted, “I won't be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club.”

“As an example, when it comes to VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls), less than 1 percent of rapes reported to the police lead to a conviction.”

“We've all seen and heard enough. Pretending this is ok would be a huge part of the problem.”

“It would be devastating for my club to contribute to a culture that brushes this under the carpet and send a message to perpetrators everywhere that you can continue to act as you wish with no consequences.”

“I really hope they do the right thing.”

Manchester United fans protested the decision to bring back Greenwood into the squad before the Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Some fans labeled the club “spineless” for leaving Greenwood’s decision on the women’s team.