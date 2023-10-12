The legal saga involving Manchester United forward Antony has taken a new turn as his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, arrived in England for a police interview regarding the assault allegations she has made against the Brazilian footballer, reported by GOAL. Cavallin claims to have been subjected to physical and mental abuse on four occasions, including two incidents in the UK. Two other women have also accused Antony of assault.

Despite the serious allegations, Antony, 23, maintains his innocence and has been cooperating with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK. He voluntarily met with police forces in Sao Paulo and Manchester during September. As of now, Antony has not been arrested, charged, or placed under any legal restrictions. Manchester United, Antony's employer, has decided to allow him to resume training at Carrington and be available for selection while the police investigations are ongoing. The club has emphasized that they will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions based on further developments in the case.

Antony's absence from the Brazil national team has been notable, as he was dropped from the squad in September following the assault allegations made by Cavallin. His exclusion has continued in the latest Brazil squad selection for World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Uruguay.

Gabriela Cavallin's presence in England signals a significant development in the investigation, indicating the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the case. Both parties involved are awaiting the outcomes of the legal process as the situation continues to unfold, casting a shadow over Antony's professional career and the ongoing investigations.