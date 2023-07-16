Manchester United are incredibly determined to land Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer. The Serie A club have put a hefty price tag of £60m for the Denmark international.

Hojlund proved himself as the first-choice striker for Atalanta midway through last season and ended with ten goals in 34 appearances. If the Red Devils pay the demanded fee for the striker, it would be the biggest sale in Atalanta's history. Until now, their biggest export is Cristian Romero, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for £42.8m.

Manchester United are set to make Andre Onana their second transfer of this summer window after Mason Mount. The Cameronian goalkeeper will sign for around £43m. However, the United hierarchy want to balance the economic books. Hence, they seek a player plus cash deal regarding Hojlund this summer.

There were reports that the Red Devils could offer Amad Dialo back to Atalanta as part of the Hojlund deal. Dialo enjoyed a fantastic loan spell at Sunderland last summer, scoring 14 goals in 42 appearances for the Black Cats. However, Atalanta only want a straightforward cash deal. For now, the negotiations carry on between the representatives of Hojlund and Manchester United.

Manchester United are looking for a new striker this summer. They haven't switched to a permanent transfer of Wout Weghorst and don't have any fate in Anthony Martial. There were initial reports for Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy insists on keeping the striker beyond this summer. The North London club have already rejected two bids from Bayern Munich for Kane.