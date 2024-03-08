In a heartwarming gesture, Manchester United‘s Alessia Russo extended warm birthday wishes to goalkeeper Mary Earps, creating a touching collage to celebrate the occasion, reported by GOAL. Earps, a revered figure in the Lionesses' goalkeeping realm, marked her birthday on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of well-wishes from football peers, both current and former.
Among the sea of greetings, Russo, who shares an international camaraderie with Earps and was once her club team-mate at United, crafted a sentimental collage capturing moments of their journey together. The Arsenal forward shared this thoughtful compilation on her Instagram story, a gesture that didn't go unnoticed by Earps, who reposted it with a heartfelt message.
Expressing her affection, Russo conveyed, “Happy birthday to my coffee partner and my big sis. Love you always mazza. You're the best.” This public display of camaraderie between the two athletes reflects the bonds formed on and off the field, resonating with fans who appreciate the personal connections within the football community.
Since Russo's departure from Manchester United in the summer, the team has faced challenges, currently trailing by 12 points in the WSL title race and sitting nine points behind Arsenal in the last remaining European spot. Despite the team's struggles, Russo has thrived at Arsenal, contributing six goals and three assists in 14 league appearances, propelling her side to within three points of joint-leaders Chelsea and Manchester City.
Looking ahead, Alessia Russo and Arsenal are gearing up for a crucial WSL clash against reigning champions Chelsea next Friday. On the other hand, Mary Earps and her Manchester United side are set to face Brighton this Saturday, vying for a coveted spot in the FA Women's Cup semi-finals. The competitive spirit and shared history between Russo and Earps add an extra layer of excitement to these upcoming fixtures.