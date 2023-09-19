Manchester United is set to face a challenging Champions League clash vs Bayern Munich on Wednesday, and the Red Devils will be without three key players due to injuries, reported by Rob Dawson. Mason Mount and Raphael Varane, both of whom recently returned to training, will not be part of the squad traveling to Munich. Additionally, captain Harry Maguire is also sidelined with an injury.

Mount, who joined Manchester United from Chelsea in a high-profile summer transfer, has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury during a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19. The talented midfielder's absence has been felt in the team, and his return to full fitness will be eagerly anticipated by United fans.

Raphael Varane, the French center-back signed from Real Madrid, picked up an injury during United's match against Nottingham Forest, causing initial concerns about a lengthy absence. While his return to training is a positive sign, it appears that he won't be fit in time for the Bayern Munich clash.

Harry Maguire, the club's captain and central defender, is also unavailable due to an injury. His absence leaves United's defense without a key leader and could pose additional challenges against the formidable Bayern Munich attack.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is faced with the task of reshuffling his squad and devising a game plan to cope with these key absences. Despite these injury setbacks, United will be looking to put up a strong fight and make a statement in their return to Champions League competition. The match against Bayern Munich promises to be an exciting and closely contested encounter between two football powerhouses.