Manchester United's injury struggles deepen as key players Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana face potential absences following their respective knocks while on international duty.

Rashford's unfortunate collision with England teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold during the 2-0 victory against Malta led to an early exit from the game. The 26-year-old forward, already grappling with a goal drought for United, received treatment but couldn't carry on, paving the way for Chelsea's Cole Palmer to step in for his England debut.

Simultaneously, goalkeeper Onana had to be substituted off in Cameroon's 3-0 win over Mauritius, visibly uncomfortable in the closing moments of the World Cup qualifier. Onana, a high-profile signing for £47 million, has faced criticism due to a series of errors that contributed to United's difficult start to the season.

The potential absence of Rashford and Onana compounds the injury woes plaguing under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag. Recent setbacks include Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund's withdrawals from Denmark's squad and defender Jonny Evans' sidelining for the “next few weeks” due to injury sustained with Northern Ireland.

United's defensive line, already depleted with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Lisandro Martinez on the treatment table, suffered further setbacks when veteran Evans joined the ranks of absentees. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's illness compounded their woes, thinning Ten Hag's defensive options.

In midfield, the absence of Casemiro until January has been felt keenly, adding strain to an already challenging situation for the manager.

However, amidst this gloom, there's a glimmer of hope with the impending return of youngsters Amad and Kobbie Mainoo. Their return could inject much-needed energy into the squad as United brace themselves for a challenging run of fixtures post-international break.

With daunting trips to Everton and Newcastle, sandwiching a critical Champions League clash against Galatasaray, Manchester United faces a pivotal period. The team's resilience and depth will be tested to navigate this injury crisis and secure crucial points in their pursuit of success.