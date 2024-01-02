The Jadon Sancho era at Manchester United could be coming to an end.

The club has opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential loan deal for Sancho, with the player himself already approving the possibility of joining his former club.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“More on Jadon Sancho: he’s keen on Borussia Dortmund return as he considers this option as ideal to find his best form again. Borussia Dortmund and Man United are now in negotiations over loan fee and salary coverage.Deal on. Green light from Jadon, waiting for United.”

The Red Devils bought Sancho from the German giants for nearly $100 million in the summer of 2021, but he's been a major disappointment at the Theatre of Dreams. The Englishman only has nine goals and six assists to his name in 2.5 seasons while making a mere three appearances this term.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dropped Sancho from the squad back in September after his poor performances in training and the youngster ultimately fired back at the Dutch tactician, saying he was made a scapegoat. Sancho never apologized and has yet to get back into the first team as a result.

While offloading Sancho to Dortmund would be good for United, they will need to pay a healthy amount of his wages because of his salary at the club. For Sancho, it's likely the best move for his career. The winger emerged as one of the best young talents in world football at Signal Iduna, which attracted the interest of the Red Devils in the first place.

There's been no discussions of a permanent move but if Sancho finds his form with BVB, he could be a hot commodity in the summer if Manchester United looks to sell him. Based on his relationship with ten Hag, it's hard to imagine Sancho having any future at Old Trafford. But, we'll see if ten Hag keeps his job as well, with United struggling to be consistent in 2023-24.