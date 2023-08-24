After an internal investigation, Manchester United is set to part ways with 21-year-old forward Mason Greenwood. The young talent has two viable options for his next move in the summer transfer window, reported by goal.com.

Greenwood's career had hit a roadblock due to legal troubles, but with charges dropped earlier this year, he has been focusing on rebuilding his professional journey. Clubs from Saudi Arabia have shown interest, and there have been discussions of potential approaches from Championship teams. However, a move to another English club is deemed unlikely, with Al-Ettifaq distancing themselves from any potential deal.

Recent reports from i news suggest that Turkey and Italy have emerged as the most viable destinations for Greenwood. Clubs from both regions have been linked with the one-cap England international, with former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly considering a reunion with him at AS Roma.

Considering Greenwood's lack of playtime since January 2022, any deal for him is likely to be structured as an initial loan agreement. Clubs interested in signing him will be taking a calculated risk on his form and fitness. United may pursue a cut-price sale after a loan deal is completed, allowing them to bring closure to a prolonged saga.

While Mason Greenwood's departure from Manchester United marks the end of a chapter in his career, his next move will be closely watched by fans and the football community. As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen which club he ultimately chooses as his platform for resurgence.