Borussia Dortmund's loanee, Jadon Sancho, has made a triumphant return to the club, leaving an immediate impact against Darmstadt

Borussia Dortmund‘s loanee, Jadon Sancho, has made a triumphant return to the club, leaving an immediate impact with an assist against Darmstadt, reported by GOAL. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl shared insights into Sancho's transformation, praising the winger's newfound maturity and commitment.

In a cheeky nod to Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag, Kehl emphasized Sancho's remarkable punctuality, perhaps alluding to past remarks made about the player's perceived “issues” at Old Trafford. The subtle dig suggests that Sancho's experience at Dortmund stands in contrast to his challenging tenure in Manchester.

Kehl expressed his observations in an interview with Sky Germany, stating, “I experience Jadon as changed, I experience him as more mature in his personality. He knows that he is challenged and that he is coming to Borussia Dortmund in a different role.”

Highlighting Sancho's unwavering punctuality, Kehl commended the player's motivation and commitment, foreseeing fewer challenges than in the past. The positive remarks hint at a rejuvenated Sancho eager to make a significant contribution to Dortmund's success.

During his initial spell at Dortmund, Sancho made a significant impact, amassing 137 appearances, scoring 50 goals, and providing 64 assists. However, his time at Manchester United proved tumultuous, marked by his exclusion from the squad by manager Erik ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho's desire to “be happy again” resonates with his return to Germany, where he aims to rediscover joy on the pitch. Dortmund's upcoming match against Koln presents an opportunity for Sancho to further integrate himself into the team and enhance his match fitness.

As the winger continues to display professionalism and commitment in his second stint with Dortmund, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive transformation that could define his journey in the remainder of the season.