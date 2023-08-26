Manchester United have put former England International Ryan Bertrand on their shortlist after having a crisis at left-back. The Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, and his scouting department are looking for a short-term solution at left-back after not having a recognized position in that role.

According to the reports from the Express, Manchester United have been forced to dip into the market to find a left-back. Tyrel Malacia has been injured since the start of the pre-season tour. Moreover, Luke Shaw sustained a muscular injury during the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. It is reported that ten Hag would trust Diogo Dalot to play in the left-back role in the Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

Bertrand has been a free agent since his deal at Leicester City expired at the end of last season. Alongside the injuries to Shaw and Malacia, Manchester United also have Brandon Williams to join Ipswich Town on a season-long loan move.

The talks are in the initial stage between Bertrand's representatives and the club. However, the 34-year-old is tempted by a ‘surprising' move at this stage of his career. Jonny Evans also signed a short-term deal with Manchester United after his deal at Leicester City expired. However, ten Hag has confirmed that the veteran will be given a one-year deal as he would to the squad's depth.

Bertrand can reunite with Evans at Old Trafford. However, both will be second or third-choice defenders at the club. Regardless of that, both will get a decent amount of game time, considering Manchester United are in four different competitions this season.