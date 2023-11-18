Amidst potential ownership changes at Manchester United, Lee Congerton emerges as a candidate for the club's sporting director role.

As Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares to acquire a minority stake in Manchester United potentially, a significant restructuring looms over Old Trafford's off-field operations. According to the reports from the Mirror, the appointment of a new sporting director is a focal point, with Lee Congerton, currently heading senior recruitment at Atalanta, emerging as a potential candidate for this crucial role.

Congerton's journey in football administration spans multiple clubs, with notable stints at Chelsea, Liverpool, Celtic, and Leicester City before his current role at Atalanta. His impactful influence in facilitating Rasmus Hojlund's transfer from Austria to Atalanta, later moving to Manchester United, underscores his eye for talent. However, disparities in valuation between Congerton's recommendation and the eventual fee raise questions about his approach to transfer negotiations.

Despite Congerton's potential candidacy, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, set to assume control of the club's sporting operations, is exploring various options. Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman, ex-Monaco talent scout Paul Mitchell, and former Liverpool chief Michael Edwards also feature in the mix.

The impending appointment holds significance in reshaping Manchester United's recruitment strategy, aiming to augment their squad and restore the club's former glory. Ratcliffe's reported inclination to seek counsel from revered former manager Sir Alex Ferguson could sway the decision-making process. Ferguson's enduring influence and rapport with Freedman, among others, might play a pivotal role in identifying the right candidate to spearhead the club's transfer policies.

As the ownership transition progresses, Manchester United anticipates a crucial phase marked by strategic appointments that will shape the club's future. The decision regarding the sporting director role remains a focal point, showcasing Ratcliffe's ambitions to reinvigorate the club's operations and possibly return it to its former heights of success.