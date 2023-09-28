The ongoing takeover saga at Manchester United continues to capture the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire and owner of INEOS, seeks to make a decisive move. Since November 2022, when the club was put up for sale, fans and investors have been eagerly awaiting a change in ownership, with the Glazer family currently holding the reins.

Ratcliffe's initial proposal earlier this year aimed to acquire a majority share of 69 percent, effectively transferring control from the Glazers to his camp. However, the deadlock in negotiations has persisted, primarily due to differing structures and valuations of the club. While Ratcliffe's bid is around £5 billion, the Glazers reportedly hold out for closer to £6 billion.

What sets Ratcliffe's bid apart is his connection to the club. As a lifelong Manchester United supporter, his passion for the team is undeniable, making this takeover effort all the more intriguing. To overcome the impasse, Ratcliffe is now willing to modify his offer, addressing concerns held by those who would retain the remaining 31 percent of the club.

Ratcliffe's rival in this high-stakes battle is a bid from Qatar, led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, which also hovers around the £5 billion mark. However, the structural differences between the two bids have complicated matters. Qatar's offer is for the entire club, whereas Ratcliffe's initial proposal would have left the Glazers as minority investors.

It's worth noting that Manchester United's board announced their intent to explore “strategic alternatives” almost a year ago, including the possibility of a sale. Yet, Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have faced repeated rebuffs in their attempts to acquire the club.

Ratcliffe remains determined, emphasizing that the opportunity to own a club like Manchester United is rare and special. He expressed his commitment to the cause, stating that failing at United is not an option, especially considering the club's global stature.

While the ownership battle rages on, United fans continue to express their discontent with the Glazers' regime through protests at Old Trafford. Manager Erik Ten Hag acknowledges the fans' sentiments and emphasizes the strong bond between the team and its supporters.

As the deadlock persists, all eyes are on Sir Jim Ratcliffe and whether his modified bid can be the catalyst needed to break the impasse and potentially usher in a new era for Manchester United.