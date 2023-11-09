Discover the potential return of Mason Greenwood to Manchester United's first team amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ownership stake acquisition.

A remarkable development is on the horizon at Manchester United, as British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to acquire a 25 percent stake in the club, with the potential to take control of all sporting matters. While this shift in ownership structure holds significant implications for the club's future, it also hints at the return of Mason Greenwood to the first-team fold.

The Daily Express reports that a senior figure at Old Trafford, CEO Richard Arnold, is “expected to leave under the new regime.” Arnold previously authored an open letter to Man Utd fans, explaining the decision to keep Mason Greenwood out of the first team. This choice was met with mixed reactions, with reports suggesting that some within the club favored giving the young talent another chance.

Erik ten Hag, one of the leading candidates for the managerial role at Manchester United, was reportedly supportive of reintegrating Greenwood. The team's attackers have had a lackluster season, making the prospect of Greenwood's return all the more appealing.

However, the negative backlash against the leaked information ultimately led to Greenwood's loan move to Spanish side Getafe. The uncertainty surrounding his future persisted, but with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's potential involvement and a need to replace Anthony Martial, the situation could evolve next season.

Anthony Martial, whose contract expires in the summer, has struggled to meet expectations since his £57.6 million signing from Monaco in 2015. With an option for a 12-month extension, his recent form, which includes 18 goals in 90 matches since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, has left many questioning his place in the squad.

United legend Gary Neville has criticized Martial's tenure at the club, and his time may end. This, coupled with the potential change in the club's leadership, could create an opportunity for Mason Greenwood to play a more prominent role in the Manchester United team again.

As the club navigates this transition period, fans and pundits alike will be closely watching the developments to see if Sir Jim Ratcliffe's influence will mark a turning point in the career of Mason Greenwood and the fortunes of Manchester United.