Manchester United have confirmed their squad numbers for the upcoming domestic season. The Red Devils will open their domestic campaign with a home Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

However, there are some interesting insights before that game. Manchester United are yet to confirm the squad number of newly-signed Rasmus Hojlund. The Denmark striker was signed for a £72m fee from Atalanta but came to Old Trafford unfit. He hasn't featured in all of United's pre-season games and is working with the club's staff to be fit again.

Moreover, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Hojlund will wear the new No.17 shirt for Manchester United. However, the club already has a player lined up with that squad number, i.e., Fred. As the Red Devils have accepted the bid from Fernebehace for the Brazilian midfielder, it is likely that Hojlund will eventually get that number. Anthony Martial stays as the No.9 squad number holder.

Newly-signed goalkeeper Andre Onana will wear No.24, whereas Mason Mount will get the iconic No.7 shirt. The No.7 shirt is historic on many levels for Manchester United, as it is held by many famous United players, such as Erik Cantona, David Beckham, Sir Bobby Charlton, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Amad Dialo has got the No.16 shirt number after impressing Erik ten Hag on his season-long loan at Sunderland last season. He is likely to compete with Antony in the right-wing position. Harry Maguire has kept his No.5 shirt number despite him getting strongly linked with a move to West Ham.