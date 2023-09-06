Manchester United has been advised to establish clear policies and procedures for handling domestic abuse allegations involving footballers, following allegations against their player, Antony, and the subsequent drop from the Brazil national squad, reported by GOAL. Antony is currently facing allegations of physical assault and threats against his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.

Greater Manchester Police have initiated an investigation into these allegations, which has raised concerns about how football clubs deal with such serious accusations made against their players. Antony has denied these allegations, and Manchester United has yet to release an official statement on the matter. As of now, he remains available for selection.

Women's Aid, a charity organization focused on domestic abuse prevention and support, has issued a statement highlighting the importance of clear policies and procedures when dealing with allegations against employees, including footballers. They stress that domestic abuse is a significant issue in society and that it's crucial for employers, including football clubs, to have well-defined protocols for handling such allegations.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In cases where high-profile footballers are accused, the impact on both football fans and society as a whole can be significant. Fans may view a player's continued participation as a sign that the allegations are not being taken seriously by the club. Therefore, safeguarding measures are essential to ensure the safety of all parties involved while investigations are ongoing.

This development comes after Manchester United faced criticism in their handling of a previous legal situation involving Mason Greenwood. The club initially planned to reintegrate Greenwood into the squad following the conclusion of a six-month internal investigation into charges of sexual assault and domestic violence, which were ultimately dropped. However, due to substantial fan backlash, the club reversed its decision, and Greenwood subsequently completed a loan move to La Liga side Getafe.

The current situation with Antony underscores the need for football clubs to establish clear and robust procedures for addressing allegations of domestic abuse and ensuring that the welfare and safety of all parties involved are prioritized throughout the process.