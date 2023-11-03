Manchester United Players Unrest: Erik ten Hag's Methods in Spotlight Amid Crucial Matches Across Multiple Competitions.

As Manchester United faces a pivotal run of matches that could determine the fate of their manager, Erik ten Hag, reports reveal player unrest over his strict handling of stars like Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire. While some players are privately at odds with Ten Hag's hardline approach, the club officially denies any plans to replace the Dutch manager.

According to the reports from the Telegraph, Sancho's recent absence from the first team following training disputes and Maguire's fall from grace as Manchester United club captain has fueled internal discontent. While Ten Hag's uncompromising stance has been divisive, he previously experienced success, notably finishing in the top four and winning the EFL Cup, even amid clashes with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, this season's downturn, with eight losses in 16 games, has led to fan discontent and increased scrutiny on Ten Hag.

Though some players remain loyal to Ten Hag's authoritarian style, the manager's future hangs in the balance as Manchester United confront crucial fixtures against Fulham, Luton, and FC Copenhagen. United's performance during this period will determine Ten Hag's fate.

His tenure has been marred by injuries to key defensive players, including Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. While Ten Hag's contract runs for one more season, questions surrounding the club's potential takeover add uncertainty to his future.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's proposed takeover, valued at up to £1.35 billion, progressing, the ownership landscape remains fluid. Despite ongoing delays, sources suggest the deal is within reach, and the sale does not appear to be in jeopardy, introducing additional complexity to Manchester Unitednc's management dynamics.