Manchester United are set to trigger the contract extension of Swedish International Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils are impressed by Lindelof’s form after the injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. The former Benfica defender has kept club captain Harry Maguire on the bench and has delivered top performances, ensuring that United have all but secured their Champions League spot for next season.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United will activate the 12-month contract extension option in Lindelof’s contract, which will keep him until 2025. The Carabao Cup winners had to make a decision between Maguire and Lindelof this summer, who have been on the bench due to the extraordinary performances of Varane and Martinez, respectively. As Maguire has continued to show errors in his game, Lindelof has elevated himself.

The Swedish International was fantastic in the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton. He also scored the final kick of the penalty shootout, which meant that the Red Devils will play local rivals Manchester City in the final. Lindelof has partnered with Luke Shaw at the back, who has played as a makeshift central defender several times. However, he has recently paired with Varane, and Shaw has gone to the left-back position.

Lindelof signed for Manchester United in 2017. However, since his move, he has always been the second fiddle to Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, and Harry Maguire, respectively. His performances will be a piece of welcoming news for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, as he would need a top spine in the squad to compete across all fronts next season. The Red Devils are also in for Kim Min-jae in the upcoming transfer window, which could signal the end of Maguire.