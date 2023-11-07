Former Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer pointed to the absence of three players as a factor behind the Red Devils' struggles

Former Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer has pointed to the absence of three influential players as a major factor behind the Red Devils' struggles in the 2023-24 season, reported by GOAL. According to the Austrian midfielder, the enforced absence of “leaders” Casemiro, Luke Shaw, and Lisandro Martinez has disrupted the team's structure and stability, leading to inconsistency on the field.

In an interview with The Athletic, Sabitzer expressed his concern about United's current situation, stating, “There's a lot of noise, results are not good, they've had defeats at home, which almost felt unthinkable last season. And there's still the unresolved situation of the ownership. You can see what that does to a team. They need their big guys to show up and change the course of the season, but I believe things can change quickly once they get important players back.”

Sabitzer emphasized the importance of having key players available in both the Premier League and Champions League, highlighting the impact of their absence on the team's performance. He also defended United's manager, Erik ten Hag, praising his football knowledge, tactical expertise, and dedication. According to Sabitzer, Ten Hag's coaching style involves meticulous planning and honest feedback, providing players with clear guidance to improve their performances.

Despite United's current challenges, Sabitzer remains optimistic, believing that the team can turn things around once their key players return to action. United, currently eighth in the Premier League, faces a critical Champions League match against FC Copenhagen, with their European aspirations hanging in the balance. Fans are hopeful that the return of key players will bring the much-needed stability and confidence back to the team, allowing them to regain their winning momentum. Stay tuned for updates on United's progress as they work to overcome their struggles in the upcoming matches.