Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his confidence in Rasmus Hojlund‘s goal-scoring abilities ahead of the crucial Champions League clash against Copenhagen, reported by GOAL. Despite Hojlund's recent struggles in the Premier League, where he is yet to score since his high-profile transfer from Atalanta, the Danish striker has been impressive in the Champions League, netting three goals in his first two games against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Ten Hag emphasized the importance of building routines and giving Hojlund time to adapt, especially considering his absence during pre-season and the initial games. The manager praised Hojlund's contributions to the team, highlighting his positioning in scoring opportunities. Ten Hag also mentioned the brilliant goals Hojlund scored against Galatasaray, showcasing his potential to find the back of the net.

The upcoming match against Copenhagen holds special significance for Hojlund, as it is his boyhood club. Ten Hag acknowledged the striker's strong motivation and determination, given his roots with the Danish side. Hojlund's connection to Copenhagen, where his younger brothers Emil and Oscar still play, adds an extra layer of motivation for him to perform at his best. Hopefully the young striker will showcase his full potential in a memorable clash.

What's next for Manchester United and Rasmus Hojlund?

Manchester United, currently facing a challenging situation in the Champions League after losses to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, must secure a victory against Copenhagen to enhance their chances of advancing in the competition. Erik ten Hag believes in Rasmus Hojlund's ability to contribute significantly to the team's success and hopes for a positive outcome in the upcoming match.