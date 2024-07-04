Manchester United is prepared to listen to offers for Marcus Rashford following a breakdown in his relationship with manager Erik ten Hag. Rashford, one of the club’s brightest stars and an academy graduate, has seen his future at United become uncertain due to tensions with the Dutch coach.

Rashford, 26, had a strong 2022-23 season, scoring 30 goals. However, his form dipped last season, and he managed only eight goals. This drop in performance, coupled with his strained relationship with Ten Hag, has led the club to consider selling him. Initially, United hoped to fetch around £80 million for their No. 10, but they may have to settle for closer to £60 million, given his recent struggles.

Strained relationship and off-field issues at Manchester United

The relationship between Rashford and Ten Hag deteriorated significantly over the past season. Tensions first arose when Rashford was seen partying late at a city center nightclub following a heavy defeat to Manchester City on October 29. Ten Hag labeled this behavior as “unacceptable.” Despite the warning, Rashford repeated this conduct by partying in Belfast ahead of a scheduled training session at Carrington. This incident, which occurred before an FA Cup match against Newport on January 26, led to Rashford calling in sick and missing training, resulting in him being dropped from the squad.

These off-field issues shattered the trust between Rashford and Ten Hag. Even though the manager continued to use Rashford in games, their relationship was severely damaged. Rashford hoped for a fresh start when there were rumors about Ten Hag’s possible departure. However, Ten Hag’s unexpected success in guiding Manchester United to a surprise FA Cup final victory over Manchester City solidified his position at the club, with new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe supporting him.

As a result, Rashford's future at Manchester United looks uncertain. He is due to return to training next Monday, but unless he can have successful talks with Ten Hag to resolve their issues, he is likely to be sold.

Manchester United is already preparing for potential changes. They are reportedly lining up new signings, with Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt being the first target. De Ligt, who previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax, is expected to join the team for £40 million after his participation in the Euros with the Netherlands concludes.

Off the field, new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making significant changes. Around a quarter of Manchester United's 1,150 workforce have been informed that they will be made redundant. These moves indicate a broader restructuring effort aimed at stabilizing the club and improving its performance both on and off the pitch.

The situation with Rashford underscores the challenges facing Manchester United as they seek to return to the top of English and European football. Once hailed as a promising talent and a key figure in United’s future, Rashford’s recent struggles and disciplinary issues have complicated his tenure at the club. The decision to potentially sell him reflects a pragmatic approach by the club to address both sporting and disciplinary concerns.

For Rashford, who emerged through United’s academy and became a fan favorite with his dynamic play and commitment to charitable causes, a departure would mark the end of an era. His contributions on and off the pitch have endeared him to supporters, but football is ultimately a results-driven business, and recent performances have not lived up to expectations.

Looking ahead, Manchester United's focus will be on reshaping the squad under Ten Hag’s leadership and integrating new signings like De Ligt. The Dutch manager’s track record with young talents and his tactical acumen could provide a fresh start for the club despite the challenges posed by Rashford’s situation.

The potential departure of Rashford from Manchester United signifies a pivotal moment in the club’s recent history. As they navigate the complexities of player management and squad building, United must balance their aspirations for success with the realities of maintaining discipline and harmony within the team. The coming weeks will reveal whether Rashford stays and resolves his differences with Ten Hag or if he moves on to a new chapter in his career, leaving a void that will need to be filled both on and off the field.