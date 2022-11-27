Published November 27, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

All eyes are on the 2022 World Cup right now, but prior to the tournament getting underway, Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo shockingly decide to part ways midway through the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. And with Ronaldo off of their books, it sounds like Man United already have a replacement they are targeting for the winter transfer window.

Even though he hasn’t really played this season, Ronaldo looked to still be at the top of his game for Portugal in their World Cup opener against Ghana, and replacing him with one player isn’t really possible. However, United apparently have been impressed with Christian Pulisic’s early performances for the USMNT early in the World Cup, and could pursue a loan move for him in January.

“Manchester United are open to a loan move for Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN, with the United States forward expected to be allowed to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window. Sources have told ESPN that United are not planning to make substantial moves in January, although the club’s decision to cancel Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract has left manager Erik ten Hag needing a proven forward to replace the former Real Madrid and Juventus player. Sources have said Pulisic’s versatility across the front line has made him an appealing option to United, whose other attacking options have been hampered by injury or inconsistency this season.” – Mark Ogden, ESPN

Pulisic will likely be made available by Chelsea at the winter window, and Manchester United may be set to pounce on the young American star. Pulisic has certainly looked great early in the World Cup for America, and if he continues to play well, United may have some competition for his services. Either way, it will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds in the aftermath of the World Cup.