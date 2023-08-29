Mandy Moore is sending positive vibes to ex Andy Roddick. The film star wished the tennis great some congratulations and reflected on their short romance.

“Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he’s lead since,” Moore wrote in an Instagram Story alongside a profile of Roddick for GQ Sports.

She continued: “I’m so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!”

In a separate Story post, she posted a photo of Roddick and his wife Brooklyn Decker.

“Ever the recluse, this article offers a glimpse into who Andy was when he was playing and who he’s become since. Thank you to Sean Manning for covering him thoughtfully, thoroughly, and fairly,”

They got married in 2009.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moore and Roddick dated for one year (2003-2004) before calling it quits. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2018, she expressed to the radio host that he “broke her heart.”

“[That heartbreak] got poured into everything.” she said. She added that it wasn't a huge surprise and was common for men to “get a wandering eye” in relationships. “It’s human nature, part of the human condition. You’re on to the next! It’s OK, wasn’t meant to be.”

“He’s like married with kids and he seems super happy, and I’m happy for him,” she said. “We were kids. I don’t care. Ten years ago, I would have had an ax,” she said.

However, Mandy Moore was able to get a happy ending of her own. She married Taylor Goldsmith in 2018. The “This Is Us” star was previously married to Ryan Adams from 2009-2016.

Moore shares two children — Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 9 months — with husband Taylor Goldsmith. Goldsmith and Moore got engaged in 2017 and were married in an intimate backyard ceremony in 2018.

“I feel incredibly understood and supported,” Moore told PEOPLE following her engagement to Goldsmith. “I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.' I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.