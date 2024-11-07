ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 100: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates continues on the prelims with a fight in the middleweight division between promotional newcomer Mansur Abdul-Malik and Dusko Todorovic. Abdul-Malik secured his UFC contract on this past season of the Contender Series as he comes into his UFC debut meanwhile, Todorovic is coming back off a lengthy layoff due to an in-fight injury in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Abdul-Malik-Todorovic prediction and pick.

Mansur Abdul-Malik (6-0) is an undefeated prospect who secured his spot on the UFC roster with a brutal finish of Wes Schultz on this season of the Contender Series. He will be looking to remain unbeaten and make a statement when he steps inside the Octagon to face off against Dusko Todorovic this weekend at UFC Vegas 100.

Dusko Todorovic (12-4) has been on the sidelines for over a year after tearing his ACL in his last fight against Christian Leroy Duncan which resulted in his 4th loss in his UFC career. Now, he has his back against the wall when he takes on promotional newcomer Mansur Abdul-Malik this weekend at the UFC Apex as he hopes to get a big win and turn things around.

Here are the UFC Vegas 100 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 100 Odds: Mansur Abdul-Malik-Dusko Todorovic Odds

Mansur Abdul-Malik: -395

Dusko Todorovic: +310

Over 1.5 rounds: +114

Under 1.5 rounds: -145

Why Mansur Abdul-Malik Will Win

Mansur Abdul-Malik is poised to defeat Dusko Todorovic at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, leveraging his undefeated record and recent momentum. With a perfect professional record of 6-0, Abdul-Malik has demonstrated his finishing ability, with all of his victories coming inside the distance five by knockout and one by submission. His most recent performance on Dana White’s Contender Series showcased his ground-and-pound skills, where he secured a second-round TKO against Wes Schultz. This ability to control the fight on the ground will be crucial against Todorovic, who has shown vulnerabilities in grappling exchanges throughout his career.

Additionally, Abdul-Malik's wrestling background provides him with a significant advantage in this matchup. He possesses a strong takedown defense and can dictate where the fight takes place. Todorovic, while experienced with a record of 12-4, has struggled against opponents who can exploit his defensive weaknesses. Given Abdul-Malik's striking power and grappling acumen, expect him to capitalize on these advantages and secure a decisive victory on November 9.

Why Dusko Todorovic Will Win

Dusko Todorovic is set to defeat Mansur Abdul-Malik at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, leveraging his experience and striking acumen. With a professional record of 12-4, Todorovic has faced a range of tough opponents in the UFC, gaining invaluable experience that Abdul-Malik lacks. Although Todorovic has endured some setbacks, including a recent loss to Christian Leroy Duncan, he has shown resilience and the ability to bounce back. His striking skills are well-developed, allowing him to effectively engage in stand-up exchanges and capitalize on openings.

Moreover, Todorovic's grappling defense will be crucial in this matchup. While Abdul-Malik is known for his wrestling background, Todorovic has proven capable of defending against takedowns, boasting a 45% takedown defense rate. This ability to keep the fight standing will enable him to utilize his striking power effectively. As both fighters step into the octagon on November 9, expect Todorovic to leverage his experience and striking prowess to secure a victory over the newcomer.

Final Mansur Abdul-Malik-Dusko Todorovic Prediction & Pick

In a compelling middleweight clash at UFC Vegas 100, Mansur Abdul-Malik is poised to make a statement in his UFC debut against the more experienced Dusko Todorovic. Abdul-Malik's undefeated record and devastating finishing ability give him a significant edge in this matchup. Abdul-Malik's perfect 6-0 record, with all wins coming by stoppage, showcases his lethal skillset. His Division 1 wrestling background coupled with vicious ground-and-pound make him a nightmare for opponents on the mat. Todorovic, despite his experience, has shown vulnerabilities in his ground defense and durability, losing 75% of his defeats via KO/TKO.

The UFC debutant's wrestling prowess should allow him to dictate where the fight takes place. Once on the ground, Abdul-Malik's relentless ground strikes are likely to overwhelm Todorovic, who has struggled against powerful grapplers in the past. While Todorovic's UFC experience can't be discounted, Abdul-Malik's elite wrestling and finishing instincts should prove too much. Look for Abdul-Malik to secure an early takedown and unleash a barrage of ground strikes, leading to a TKO victory within the first two rounds. This performance will likely establish Abdul-Malik as a rising threat in the middleweight division.

Final Mansur Abdul-Malik-Dusko Todorovic Prediction & Pick: Mansur Abdul-Malik (-395), Under 1.5 Rounds (-145)