The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their homestand as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs enter Monday night against the Lightning sitting at 3-2-0. They lost their first game of the season but would win three straight. Facing one of the other best teams in the Eastern Conference, they would struggle. Facing the New York Rangers, they would fall 4-1. The Maple Leafs face the Lightning on Monday night as the only two teams in action on Monday. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are coming into the game sitting at 2-3. They are coming off a tight loss to the Wild, falling 3-1.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -245

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs top line is led by Auston Matthews as he is joined with Matthew Kines and Mitch Marner. Matthews led the team with 107 points last year, with 69 goals and 38 assists. Matthews has two goals and two assists so far this year. Meanwhile, Kines had 15 goals and 20 assists last year. He currently has one goal and one assist for the year. Finally, Marner was third on the team in points last year. He had 26 goals and 59 assists last year. On the year he currently has a goal and four assists.

Meanwhile, Max Domi has led the way this year from the second line. He has five assists this year in five games to lead the team in points. Domi had nine goals and 38 assists last year. He is joined by William Nylander on the second line. Nylander had 40 goals and 58 assists last year. He has already scored three times on the season while adding an assist. Further, blueliner Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been solid this year, coming in with four assists.

With Anthony Stolarz expected to go on Monday night, it will be Joseph Woll in the net for this one. Woll has been on the IR to start the year, but he had a full practice on Friday and should be coming back in this one. Woll was 12-11-1 last year with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets are scoring well this year. They are scoring 3.60 goals per game this year while sitting in the top half of the NHL on the power play. Yegor Chinakhov has led the way from the top line this year. He has scored three goals while having four assists so far this year. Furthermore, he has a goal and two assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko has two goals and three assists on the year. Sean Monahan rounds out the top line, and he has two goals and three assists this year.

Meanwhile, the blue line has been productive for the Blue Jackets this year. Damon Severson leads the second defensive pairing, having a goal and three assists this year. His partner on the line, Jake Christiansen has three assists on the year. Zach Werenski, who is on the top defensive pairing with Ivan Provorov, has two goals and two assists this year, while also having a goal and an assist on the power play.

Daniil Tarasov is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He has struggled some this year. While Tarasov is 2-1-0 on the year, he has a 3.70 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage. Last time out was his best outing in terms of save percentage. Tarasov allowed three goals on 35 shots but took the loss to the Wild.

Final Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The difference in this early season NHL tilt between the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets will be the defensive side of the ice, which is why the Maple Leafs are favored in this one in terms of odds. The Maple Leafs are giving up just 2.2 goals per game, sitting fifth in the NHL, and have been great on the penalty kill as well. While the Blue Jackets are scoring well, they are giving up 3.60 goals per game this year. Expect the Maple Leafs to be able to shut down the Blue Jackets in this one and take the win.

Final Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+100)