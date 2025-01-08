ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes will meet in one of the most anticipated games on the schedule for Thursday night. Toronto is starting to run away with the Atlantic Division, while Carolina is battling with the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals for seeding in the Metropolitan Division. The Maple Leafs' play has put them in the spotlight in the hockey-mad city of Toronto, but the fanbase would like to see them secure a big win over a team like the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have beaten the Maple Leafs in four consecutive games, but that doesn't mean they've dominated Toronto, as the Leafs had won four straight before that run. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-169)

Moneyline: +143

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+143)

Moneyline: -169

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TSN, Hulu

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned earlier, the Maple Leafs have been on a massively impressive streak over their last twenty games. Toronto has also won six of its previous seven games, with the only loss coming against the Washington Capitals. Its other losses in the last ten games have been against the Winnipeg Jets and New York Islanders. The lingering question for the Maple Leafs is whether they are that good or benefitting from a less challenging schedule. The Leafs have won against the Philadelphia Flyers, Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and the struggling Boston Bruins. Securing a win over the Hurricanes would go a long way to quieting the doubters.

Toronto fans worried that Anthony Stolarz's injury could be a disaster. Joseph Woll, who struggled to stay healthy for most of his career, was left to handle the goaltending. However, Woll has been holding down the fort, including some good spot starts from Matt Murray and Dennis Hildeby. The Maple Leafs' goaltenders are 5-0-0 over their past five games, recording a 2.00 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage. The Maple Leafs have no worries as long as the defensive system and goaltending continue to play this way.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes have been slowing down recently, which has sent them to third in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina is just 4-5-1 over their last ten games, but their schedule has been a gauntlet. Their losses have come against teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals. The concern is that the Maple Leafs fall into the category of these teams as one of the top in the league, but the Hurricanes are desperate to prove they can beat a team like Toronto. The Hurricanes will get a boost with this game at the Lenovo Center, as they have won 15 of 20 games at home. The Maple Leafs have won just ten of 18 on the road.

Final Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes' goaltenders haven't been as good as the Maple Leafs recently, allowing three goals or more in four of their past five starts. Carolina has been struggling, and it's a gift for Toronto to be this much of an underdog in this matchup. Maybe this is the game where the Leafs take a step back, and the Hurricanes earn a massive win, but the value is too good to ignore.

Final Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (+143)