The NCAA Tournament has been an incredible experience once again, and Cinderella’s have made their marks. However, one controversy has been the new balls used by the NCAA during March Madness. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few discussed the new balls, and an anonymous coach offered another take as well. Now, Alabama Crimson Tide star Jahvon Quinerly and head coach Nate Oats have chimed in, according to Kyle Tucker of The Athletic. Here’s what Quinerly said:

“I just feel like sometimes the balls are just a little too bouncy. I don’t think it’s affecting me personally this tournament, but it’s been something the guys talk about in the locker room.”

That’s been a popular opinion regarding the balls being too bouncy, which is certainly reflecting the poor offensive performances by teams this tournament.

Nate Oats gave his thought as well, although his issue was more toward the NCAA and them not having a uniform ball.

Nate Oats says assistant Charlie Henry, with an NBA background, was baffled college doesn't have a uniform ball. Oats: “I do think it would be a lot better if the NCAA mandated a particular ball. I’m sure there’s money involved.” Also would like officials to check inflation. https://t.co/BUvYZgKOhh — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 23, 2023

To Quinerly’s point, it hasn’t bothered him one bit. Through the first two games, he has 35 points on 13-22 from the field and led the Crimson Tide in the second round. But, the overall scoring in March Madness has been low.

The NCAA should think hard about having a uniformed ball going forward, but as Oats points out, it’s a money situation that they might not want to handle.

Nonetheless, Alabama is preparing for a Sweet 16 game against the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday night, and they haven’t had issues scoring the ball through the first two games.