Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

One of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time has taken notice of the best women’s college basketball player competing in March Madness. WWE superstar John Cena recognized Iowa Basketball star Caitlin Clark on social media after she taunted the opposing team with Cena’s trademark “You Can’t See Me” move.

Caitlin Clark imitated John Cena after he made her sixth 3-pointer during Iowa basketball’s 97-83 win over Louisville on Sunday. Clark finished with 41 points, 1o rebounds and 12 assists in the victory, which sent Iowa to the Final Four. Clark’s celebration went viral, and Cena let his 14.1 million Twitter followers know just how impressed was by the historic March Madness performance.

“Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you!” Cena said.

Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you! Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22 and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four! @MarchMadnessWBB #WFinalFour https://t.co/QvpYDTESwb — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 28, 2023

Plenty of athletes have done Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” on the field of play. Few have done it while being as great as Clark. While leading the Iowa basketball program on a deep March Madness run, Clark is putting together one of the best careers in college basketball history.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 40-point triple-double was Clark’s 11th triple-double during her three seasons at Iowa, good for the second-most in women’s basketball history. Clark is averaging 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 98 career games.

For the 2022-2023 season, Clark is the nation’s third-leading scorer while ranking first in assists per game. Clark is the only men’s or women’s Division I basketball ever to amass 900 points and 300 assists in the same season.

Cena knows a little about making history. His 16 world championship reigns are tied with Ric Flair for the most in the history of professional wrestling.

Iowa is scheduled to face South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday night. On Saturday night, Cena returns to the WWE ring for a match with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.