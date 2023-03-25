Heading into March Madness, the No. 1 overall seed Alabama was considered one of the favorites to win the national championship. With projected NBA lottery pick Brandon Miller and a few other possible first round draft picks, they had a talented lineup capable of of beating anyone in the country. That is until they met up with No. 5 San Diego State in the Sweet 16. The Aztecs pulled off the upset win, 71-64, to head to the first Elite Eight in program history. Leading the way for San Diego State was senior guard Darrion Trammell. After the game, Trammell gave an immediate reaction to the huge upset win.

"We feel like we can beat any team in the country" 👀 Darrion Trammell reflects on @Aztec_MBB's victory over Alabama 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/stpbmGMlrU — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2023

“Alabama is a great team, they have a lot of talented individuals. We knew it was going to be hard, but it was a dogfight. Very physical, they’re a physical team, they defended at a high level. It was just a high-level game,” Trammell said. “We feel like we can beat any team in the country. We work hard and we feel like we have the DNA of a winning team that goes far in March. We have experience, we have grit, so we feel like it’s what we’re supposed to do.”

Darrion Trammell is in his first season at San Diego State. He spend two seasons at Seattle University before transferring. He also spent a season at City College of San Francisco at the junior college level. This season Trammell averaged 9.5 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists with shooting splits of 35.1 percent from the field, 30.8 percent from three-point range and 74 percent from the free-throw line. He now has the opportunity to lead his team further in March Madness.