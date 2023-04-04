For 32 years college basketball fans heard the same voice calling March Madness games on CBS. The 2023 edition was the 32nd and final tournament for legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz.

Nantz announced before the season that this year’s March Madness would be his last behind the mic, ending one of the most iconic sports broadcasting runs of all time. In total, Nantz called 354 NCAA Tournament games, including 64 Final Four games and 32 National Championships, according to CBB Content.

Following UConn’s title win over San Diego State, Nantz got emotional during his final March Madness sign-off.

"Thank you for being my friend" Jim Nantz with some amazing words as he wraps up his final National Title Game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NtxPkxzcAp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

Though he said he didn’t mean to do it, who could blame Nantz for referencing his iconic “Hello friends” line that he’s used hundreds of times to welcome in television audiences.

Though Nantzes days calling college basketball are over, football and golf fans have nothing to worry about for the time being. Nantz signed a new deal with CBS in March 2021 and has said that he hopes to remain in the booth until he’s at least 75 years old.

This weekend Nantz will lead CBS’ coverage of The Masters, the 38th time Nantz will call the tournament. Sports fans and outlets have coined this week in sports “Jim Nantz Week,” paying homage to the man who voices the final game of the college basketball season and the first major golf tournament of the year.

The 2023 NFL season will be the 22nd season with Nantz as the lead play-by-play voice for CBS’ NFL coverage. With CBS set to broadcast Super Bowl 58 next February, Nantz is in line to call his seventh Super Bowl.

While we look forward to many more memorable golf and football moments called by Jim Nantz, we can reflect on the legacy that he, our friend, left for the college basketball world.