March Madness and Tom Izzo are perfect for each other, and the Michigan State Spartans began the NCAA Tournament with a victory against USC on Friday. In the game, Izzo got furious after a questionable offensive foul against his team, and he proceeded to snap a whiteboard in half in frustration.

"We are down one whiteboard" Tim Izzo snapped it in half with ease 😳 pic.twitter.com/2vnLt6eVO4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2023

After the game, Izzo was asked about it, and his answer was perfect:

"These are harder to break than those old cardboard ones that Lappas had." 😂 pic.twitter.com/DR5rw69naj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2023

“These are harder to break than those old cardboard ones…We’re going to coach guys… We’re going to be hard on them.”

This is a classic Tom Izzo moment after a victory in March. What else is new? We have seen this time and time again, and after the victory, the Michigan State head coach was extremely calm and collected, although he sure didn’t look like it during the game.

USC and Michigan State went into halftime all tied up, but the Spartans came back and took care of business in the second half to get the victory and move on to the Round of 32. Joey Hauser led the way with 17 points and the Spartans held the Boogie Ellis-Drew Peterson duo to just 17 points in a terrific job defensively.

The Spartans next game will be on Sunday against the winner of Marquette and Vermont, and the Spartans are one win away from another Sweet 16 trip.