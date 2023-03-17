Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo has done it again. Izzo, who smashed yet another whiteboard en route to the Spartans’ March Madness-opening victory, has set Twitter ablaze with reactions. Here are some of the best reactions to Izzo’s continued dominance of March and clipboards.

Whiteboards around Tom Izzo in March pic.twitter.com/wMvyZO7Sqy — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 17, 2023

Tom Izzo Vs any whiteboard that crosses his path pic.twitter.com/BW9HxvKr3g — ChopMan Presented By Kodiak Cakes 🥞🪓 (@chopmanMSU) March 17, 2023

That sounds about right. Whiteboards around the country are currently quivering in fear at the sight of Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo snapping a board in half as easy as a samurai chopping a block of wood.

Hell hath no fury like Tom Izzo scorned by a referee.

If the Michigan State basketball coach’s whiteboard smash wasn’t enough to leave Twitter buzzing, his continued dominance once the calendar turns to March did the trick.

Tom Izzo in the month of March pic.twitter.com/c9tLVvsJl5 — Blake (@KappBV) March 17, 2023

Tom Izzo whenever March comes around: pic.twitter.com/RksMnwoOGQ — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 17, 2023

Tom Izzo once the calendar turns to Marchpic.twitter.com/r30MdYU1cP — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 17, 2023

That sounds about right. While it is a funny tweet, one could actually say that Izzo is the month of March in college basketball, given just how successful his teams have been.

Michigan State has won 20+ games for the 17th time in the last 19 years (11 of last 12). Tom Izzo’s program is currently playing in its 25th-straight NCAA Tournament. The definition of consistency. pic.twitter.com/6h3wdTK6Po — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) March 17, 2023

The numbers are staggering. The consistency is unreal.

Not only has Michigan State basketball made it to 25 straight NCAA Tournaments, but they’ve also advanced to eight Final Fours.

The man simply turns into a whole different beast once March Madness rolls around.

Michigan State basketball, who dispatched no. 10 USC 72-62 in the first round, will await the winner of Marquette and Vermont.

With a disciplined team- the Spartans committed just seven turnovers- that can also let it fly from beyond the arc- they ranked fourth in three-point percentage during the regular season- there’s reason to believe Tom Izzo’s squad can make a run in March Madness.