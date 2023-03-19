Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our March Madness odds series for our TCU Gonzaga prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU Gonzaga.

The TCU Horned Frogs were in huge trouble on Friday night in Denver. They trailed the Arizona State Sun Devils by seven points at halftime. They then trailed 52-41 early in the second half. They rallied to tie the game at 54-all but then fell behind 67-62 inside the final four and a half minutes. The outlook was bleak. The Frogs, who began this season ranked in the top 20 and had so much promise, stood on the precipice of a brutally early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

Then they rallied. They played the final four minutes by hitting big shots, taking charges, making better decisions, frustrating Arizona State, and ultimately winning the game on a basket with 1.5 seconds left in regulation. The 72-70 win not only keeps TCU alive; it gives this team a fresh sense of confidence that it can win without big man Eddie Lampkin, who left the team earlier this month and chose to enter the transfer portal. TCU will try to make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1968.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the TCU-Gonzaga March Madness odds.

March Madness Odds: TCU-Gonzaga Odds

TCU Horned Frogs: +4.5 (-110)

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 156.5 (-105)

Under: 156.5 (-115)

How To Watch TCU vs Gonzaga

TV: TBS

Stream: CBSSports.com, March Madness app, fuboTV

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET, 6:40 p.m. PT

Why TCU Could Cover the Spread

The escape against Arizona State is the kind of game which can liberate a team and unlock its potential. You have seen this kind of scenario before — not with TCU specifically, but with other talented teams which just needed to get over the hump and endure a little adversity before playing at a much higher level. A great example is 1995 UCLA. The Bruins struggled in their second-round game against Missouri, but when Tyus Edney went the length of the court in the final few seconds to win that game at the buzzer, the Bruins felt the weight of the world fall off their backs. They played four very strong games over the subsequent two weeks to win the national championship. We’re not predicting TCU will win the national title, but we are noting that TCU is in a position to play a good, confident game. Getting a little lucky and pulling out a close win can change the mindset for a team. TCU could be that changed, transformed team.

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are playing in Denver, where Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is reportedly on site, fueling speculation about a move to the Big 12 for the Zags. The program obviously wants to put its best foot forward. Mark Few clearly wants his team to play its best in what could be an audition for entry into the Big 12 in a few years.

The other obvious and important central plot point of this game is the absence of Eddie Lampkin from the TCU frontcourt. The Horned Frogs just aren’t as strong without him, and that will matter against a really good Gonzaga squad.

Final TCU-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

No Eddie Lampkin is the biggest reason why Gonzaga will win by eight to 10 points. Take Gonzaga.

Final TCU-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -4.5