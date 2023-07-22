Marcus Jordan, the song of NBA legend Michael Jordan, says that while going through his phone is probably not the best decision, he doesn't care if his girlfriend Larsa Pippen does it. The topic came about when Pippen addressed her toxic trait in relationships: going through phones. The television personality shared why she chooses to do this in relationships.

“I feel like if you really want to know what someone's about or on, you got to kinda go through their phone,” she explained on her joint podcast Separation Anxiety with Marcus Jordan. “It’s a toxic trait… I'm not advising this for everyone because we prepared it might be ugly and might be traumatizing. But I definitely like to look through [the phone].”

She continued, “I want to go through your phone, I want to see what you’re about because people show you a version of them, but not their entire thing and I like to know what I signed up for.”

Jordan said that going through his phone is a “dangerous game” and that you need to be “ready for anything.”

“But look, I feel like if you want to be in a relationship, you have to be honest and open with people and like a lot of times, people don't like that honesty,” Larsa argued.

“I feel like in previous relationships too. My exes or whatever have wanted to go through my phone and so maybe that's what's turned me off of trying to go through somebody else's phone because I feel like, you know, you’re either with me or you’re not. You know what I'm saying?” Marcus Jordan asked.

“I’m with you, I just want to see your phone,” she responded.

Jordan clarified that he has no problem with Pippen taking a peek at his phone.

“I mean, look, we got the same passcode on our phones… But I think you know, I'm not afraid for you to go through my phone.”

“I know I like going through your phone sometimes,” Larsa replied and Marcus jokingly added, “Maybe one of these days, I’ll go to your phone. I’m going to go through that OnlyFans and see what popping on there.”

She echoed his same sentiment adding, “As you should, I’m very transparent and open with my life.”