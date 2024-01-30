Explore the disciplinary issues surrounding Manchester United's Marcus Rashford as he faces a showdown with manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford finds himself at the center of controversy as he arrives at Carrington for critical discussions with manager Erik ten Hag. The 26-year-old forward was notably absent from the squad facing Newport, paying the price for his recent partying escapades in Belfast. Rashford's exclusion comes after he missed training, claiming illness, despite being spotted at Thompsons Garage nightclub in the Northern Ireland capital just hours earlier.

This disciplinary issue is not Rashford's first this season, as he faced criticism from Ten Hag for his night out following the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in October. In December 2022, he was dropped against Wolves after oversleeping and being late for a meeting. The recurring off-field incidents raise questions about the Manchester United star's commitment and focus, prompting Ten Hag to address the matter as an “internal” affair, emphasizing his intention to handle it personally.

The consequences for Rashford could be significant, with reports suggesting a hefty fine of two weeks' wages amounting to £650,000. The forward, known for his impressive talent on the pitch, now faces a pivotal moment in his career as he navigates the fallout from his recent actions. Alan Shearer, a BBC pundit, expressed concern for Rashford's trajectory, urging strong management to guide him and prevent any further impact on his promising career.

Shearer emphasized that Rashford must address the underlying issues, stating, “He needs strong management, someone to get hold of him and tell him there’ll be huge regrets come the end of his career if he continues doing this.” The pundit highlighted Rashford's potential and stressed the importance of resolving the off-field challenges to ensure he can fulfill his talent on the football pitch. The situation has brought scrutiny to Rashford's conduct off the field, leaving fans and pundits questioning the forward's ability to manage the pressures of his status at Manchester United.