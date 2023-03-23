Although March Madness is in full swing right now, the 2023 NBA draft is not too far around the corner. Soon after the NCAA championship game is played is when the whole process of draft workouts begin. Houston’s Marcus Sasser is one of the players expected to be drafted in the 2023 NBA draft. Although Sasser has been dealing with a recent groin injury, it’s not supposed to be serious. He looked more like his regular self in Houston’s round of 32 win over Auburn. Marcus Sasser’s scouting report should be able to translate to the NBA. Here’s a look at where and how Sasser’s NBA future might look.

Height: 6’2

Weight: 190 lbs

Position: Combo guard

Age: 22

Offensive strengths

Marcus Sasser’s offensive strength lies in his jump shot. That’s something that can certainly translate to the NBA. In today’s game, a consistent shot is crucial to playing time. Sasser has improved his shooting efficiency these last two seasons at Houston. As a junior he shot 43.7 percent from the three-point line. This season he shot 38.8 percent from three-point range. He can shoot the pull-up three or off the catch. He won’t have the ball in his hands as much in the NBA so that catch and shoot ability is key to getting minutes. He’s comfortable in being able to create off the dribble and get separation on his jumper in the halfcourt and hit tough shots. He won’t be creating as much in the league but that’s a good ability to have.

Sasser has also transformed into a decent enough playmaker. He has the ball in his hands a lot and this season he’s averaged a career-best 3.1 assists per game with only 1.5 turnovers per game. He takes care of the ball and that’s crucial for a guard in the NBA.

Offensive weakness

Sasser’s finishing at the basket could get better and it’s possible that his size could hinder him at the NBA level in that regard. NBA players are much bigger and taller and finishing in the paint will be difficult. Sasser is a tough player though despite his size and this season he’s raised his free-throw average to 4.2 attempts per game, the most he’s taken in his college career. NBA teams won’t likely be asking Sasser to get to the rim right away though so he has time to work on that area of his game.

Defensive outlook

The defensive end is one of Sasser’s strengths. Despite being a smaller guard, he gives it his all on that end and is a tough as they come. He’s quick and mobile and has a long wingspan that he uses to his advantage. He can slide and keep up with opposing ball-handlers. He can get his hands in the passing lanes and force turnovers. He’s strong too and can fight through picks. Defense is one of the quickest ways to earn playing time in the NBA and Sasser can do that. He may have trouble with bigger guards and their ability to rise up and shoot over him but if he can be a Patrick Beverley-lite type player, it might not be too much of a hinderance.

Rookie year projections/NBA role

Marcus Sasser has the absolute makeup of one of those players who gets overlooked on draft night and ends up having a long-term NBA career outlasting numerous players selected ahead of him. He’s 22-years-old and a college senior. For whatever reason NBA teams have an aversion to drafting college seniors despite many of them being more NBA ready mentally and physically than younger players. Sasser will likely see most of his rookie season in the G League getting reps. Being able to keep his turnovers low though, knock down the open three-point shot and pester opposing players defensively might get some early minutes, however.

Draft outlook

Marcus Sasser’s draft outlook is likely in the second round. It’s possible that with an impressive individual tournament run and a deep Houston tournament run, he could play himself into the back end of the first round. Marcus Sasser’s scouting report projects him to be a back-up combo guard who can come in, run the offense a bit while hitting the open shot and playing hard defensively.