Marcus Stroman drops Jacob deGrom truth bomb amid injury return, trade deadline

The MLB world has been buzzing all day with trade rumors and players being sent to new teams. Each contending roster is looking for its missing pieces to increase their championship hopes while others are focused on selling off their top players to focus on rebuilding. However, former Mets pitcher and current member of the Chicago Cubs, Marcus Stroman, wanted to make sure a key storyline in the MLB is not getting lost in the shuffle. It is worth noting that Stroman played alongside Jacob deGrom during his time with the Mets.

Trade deadline is cool and all…but deGrom is back on the mound in the big leagues today! The best pitcher in baseball. Thankful to have been around him to learn and observe. Praying he stays healthy. Baseball is better with de🐐 dealing in the show! 🗣🙌🏾 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 2, 2022

It has been a long time since the ace pitcher took the mound. DeGrom was last seen on an MLB mound on July 7th, 2021 when he pitched seven innings against the Brewers. He never returned following the All-Star break due to forearm and elbow discomfort. He attempted to make a comeback during spring training this year but appeared in just two games before he was shut down with a stress reaction in his right scapula. After 391 days without being able to suit up, Jacob deGrom is set to make his return tonight against the Washington Nationals.

It has been far too long since the two-time Cy Young winner has taken the mound. The MLB is certainly a better place with him in it and his return also increases the Mets’ World Series chances in a major way. DeGrom will form one of the most elite pitching duos alongside Max Scherzer. New York currently has a record of 65-37 and sits at the top of the NL East. They are regarded as one of the top contenders and getting back a true Ace on their roster certainly reinforces this.