With the Barbie hype getting stronger, it only makes sense for Margot Robbie to strike whilst the iron is hot. After her popular stint as Harley Quinn for DC, the next logical step is to move on to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and establish herself there. Fortunately, Invisible Woman isn't the only role she can take. We take a look below at several MCU roles tailor-made for the Barbie star.

Margot Robbie: 5 Marvel roles tailor-made for the Barbie star

5. Dazzler

There are few blonde heroines in Marvel Comics that combine showmanship, a distinct fashion taste, and the knack to save the world every now and then. In fact, only Dazzler can be counted on to have all these traits, and it seems Robbie can be the ideal actress to give life to this heroine.

Dazzler is a mutant with the ability to transform sound into light, an ability that comes in handy for her since she's a musician. Her first appearance was way back in Uncanny X-Men #130 during the Dark Phoenix Saga, one of the franchise's most popular storylines. If the Invisible Woman role falls through, Robbie can take on this role and reinvent it for modern times. With the Barbie star's talent and experience, she can take this Marvel character and make it a popular one amongst MCU fans.

4. Gwen Stacy

This might be a long shot, but in the event Margot Robbie works as Gwen Stacy, the payoff will be huge for Marvel. Sure, there have been two live-action versions of Spider-Man's blonde love interest, and adding the Barbie star to the mix might get confusing for some. Thanks to the Multiverse, though, Robbie can play an older variant of Stacy and have a short appearance in any Spider-related project.

While the role will be small, the hype for Robbie's appearance in the MCU is going to be exponential. Much like how John Krasinski's Mister Fantastic cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness generated a lot of momentum for the Fantastic Four, Robbie potentially playing Gwen Stacy can open up a lot of doors for the actress in this cinematic universe. Plus, her stunning good looks will surely draw the crowd in and help boost any possible Spider-Man film to the stars.

3. Silver Sable

Another Spider-related character Marvel can consider for Robbie is Silver Sable. Appearing first in The Amazing Spider-Man #265, Silvija Sablinova started out as the mercenary leader of the Wild Pack, and later on, Silver Sable International. She would later cross paths with Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Wolverine, among others, and even hold her own while fighting with these heroes. Thanks to her training in martial arts, marksmanship, and use of vast types of weaponry, Silver Sable would find herself as one of the most dangerous fighters in the comics.

Examining Silver Sable closely and fans will see that she's not that far off from Harley Quinn, Robbie's DC role that made her even more popular. Just take away all the crazy stuff, add the mercenary angle in, give the Barbie star silver hair, and the MCU will gain a new character that will generate hype for the studio.

2. Mystique

What started out with Rebecca Romjin, then followed by Jennifer Lawrence, can potentially be made even bigger by Margot Robbie. Since the mutants will make their way to the MCU soon, there's a big chance Mystique will get a new interpretation at that time. Why not cast the Harley Quinn and Barbie star to do it?

Taking a deep dive into the role, fans will see Robbie has what it takes to play the shape-shifting mutant. She has sufficient sultriness on one hand, and enough acting talent to showcase Raven's motivations behind her actions. It also helps that Mystique can take any form she wants, specifically the blue-skinned one, as it can hide Robbie's face as the role entails multiple appearances over the years. For sure, Marvel won't lose out if the actress gets to play the character.

1. Emma Frost

While the Invisible Woman role could have been massive for Robbie and Marvel, fans know that there's only one character that suits the Barbie star perfectly. Out of all the choices out there, Emma Frost is the best possible one for Robbie.

What started out as a nemesis for the X-Men, gradually turned into an ally, and finally, into a full-fledged member of the team. During a period when Jean Grey was dead, Frost was elevated as the team's primary psychic and the love interest of Cyclops. After that promotion, Frost became very visible in the comics and was elevated to a tier higher than most characters there.

For her part, Robbie has locked the look of the White Queen down. What remains, though, is that fierce and cold persona of the villain-turned-hero translated to the big screen. With the actress' talent, the right story, and credible CGI, the jump from comics to the upcoming X-Men film will be a big one for Kevin Feige and his team if they choose Robbie to play this wonderful character.