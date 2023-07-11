With the highly anticipated film Barbie's release just around the corner, a new trailer came out. In the trailer, Ryan Gosling plays Ken as he sings “Just Ken,” a ballad about being “number two” in his relationship with the Mattel doll. Gosling shared in an interview how little Ken is thought about in history, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The minute-and-half look at “Just Ken” features Gosling's inner turmoil as a plastic doll. But it also takes a look at a group dance number featuring all the movie’s Kens. “Is it my destiny to live a life of blond fragility?” Gosling’s Ken asks as this Beach Ken suffers a surfing fail. “What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me.”

Talking to GQ magazine, the Ken-ergy actor touched on how no one really ever cared about Ken until recently. “His story must be told,” Gosling insisted.

“I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” he said. “It is funny,” he began, “this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?”

“And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing,” he said. “But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

See Ryan Gosling in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, in theaters July 21.