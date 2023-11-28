Barbie star Margot Robbie wants to become the new Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro duo with director Greta Gerwig.

Margot Robbie must have loved collaborating with Greta Gerwig on Barbie. So much so, that the former compared them to Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

The next Scorsese-De Niro?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Gotham Awards, Robbie compared her collaborative relationship with Gerwig to that of Scorsese and De Niro. “We might be the new Scorsese and De Niro, [or] Scorsese and DiCaprio,” Robbie said.

“What I mean is, [Greta] has to work with me for at least another four times,” she added.

For the record, De Niro has starred in 10 of Scorsese's films. If Robbie really wants to catch up to that iconic duo, her and Gerwig better run to the drawing board. Since Robbie and Gerwig have only done one film as an actress-director duo (Barbie), perhaps they should set their sights on Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship with Scorsese (another duo Robbie name-dropped). He has starred in six of his films.

Greta Gerwig co-wrote and directed Barbie. The film has been the hit of the year, grossing over $1.4 billion worldwide. Gerwig and Co. shattered box office records for female-directed films along the way.

Margot Robbie starred in Barbie as the titular doll. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery after she begins questioning her own mortality.

At the Gotham Awards, Gerwig and Robbie were honored with the Gotham Global Icon & Creator Tribute.

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro marked their tenth collaboration with Killers of the Flower Moon. Their collaborative relationship began in 1973 with Mean Streets. The new film chronicles the conflict in the Osage Nation upon the discovery of oil. Leonardo DiCaprio marks his sixth collaboration with the director.