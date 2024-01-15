Game recognizes game - Margot Robbie weighs in on Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Hot on the heels of director Todd Phillips posting a set photo of Lady Gaga as the new Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie is weighing in on what she thinks of the musical icon taking over the live-action version of the role Robbie first made famous.

Anticipation is high for Joker: Folie à Deux, Phillips' follow up to the 2019 Joker origin story that became the highest grossing R-rated film of all time. With the sequel being described as a musical, the casting of Lady Gaga — in the infamous role of a psychiatrist whose fondness for the Joker turns her to the dark side — certainly makes sense.

But everyone was eager to hear what Margot Robbie — who originated the character in the live-action films Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad — would think of the new casting choice. Now it seems we have an answer.

Margot Robbie admitted to Variety on the red carpet that she hasn’t spoken to Lady Gaga about her playing Harley Quinn, but she was very effusive in praise of Gaga's talents. “Oh my God, she's going to crush it! Are you kidding? She's going to be amazing! I can't wait to see it.”

When asked if the two actresses might text each other about the role, Robbie continued that “I almost don’t want to know so I can save it for the surprise when I get to see the movie.”

Sounds like Margot Robbie is more than happy to pass the twisted Harley Quinn torch to another multi-talented actress like Lady Gaga.