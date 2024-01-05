James Gunn and Margot Robbie haven't spoken about Harley Quinn's DCU future in a while.

For those hoping to see Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn again soon, they may be disappointed. Newly-appointed DCU head James Gunn provided an update on the iconic character.

Since 2016's Suicide Squad, Robbie played the role of Harley Quinn for the DCEU. She reprised the role in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad (the Gunn-directed sequel).

Now, Gunn will implement his DCU regime with Peter Safran. It doesn't appear many actors will return to their roles. Could Robbie be an exception? Maybe.

Gunn's response via Threads

A Threads user took a screenshot of Robbie's recent quotes about Harley Quinn. She said that she “always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play.” Fans weren't sure how to take this, and whether or not this was Robbie's way of bowing out of the role.

It doesn't appear Gunn knows either. When asked about the comments and what that means for Robbie's status in the DCU, Gunn revealed they haven't spoken in a while.

“I haven't talked to Margot about Harley for a while,” Gunn revealed. “But I'd love to work with her again as Harley or as someone else.

“There are no plans at this time for anyone to play Harley (I mean, other than in Todd's [Phillips] movie or the animated show/s),” he added, referring to Lady Gaga's portrayal in Joker 2.

This may be disappointing for some. Margot Robbie is also very booked outside of the DCU. She may not have the time to commit to another portrayal of Harley Quinn at this time. Robbie is fresh off of the biggest film of 2023, Barbie. The film grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide during its box office run and will likely be a huge player at the Oscars.

James Gunn and Peter Safran will soon implement their DCU regime. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was the last film held over from the last regime. Gunn is known for his time in the MCU, directing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.