Mariners: 3 best free agents Seattle must target after ALDS loss to Astros

The Seattle Mariners surprised the MLB world by snapping a 21-year postseason drought that was previously the longest among the four major American sports. It ended on a disappointing note as they could not win a game against the dominant Houston Astros in the ALDS. Even with the unfortunate sweep, this young squad absorbed priceless experiences they will need for the foreseeable future.

The offseason outlook is the next point of concern for the organization. They do not have many free agents for their next contract, but three vital batters will be entering the market in the next couple of months. Adam Frazier and Carlos Santana may decide to move on from Seattle, but the more significant question is the status of Mitch Haniger.

Brandon Drury

This could be an underrated and unheralded piece that will flourish with the Mariners. Brandon Drury is a versatile player who can play multiple positions as he wrapped up the best season of his career with the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres. Drury provides the middle-of-the-order bat the Mariners continue to search for, along with numerous position players who will complement their nucleus.

Hitting 28 homers and 87 RBI was a considerable leap from his previous stints where he did not even close into this category. His incredible success has shown that he is entering his prime and focused on continuing to improve every season. Moreover, he was part of the NLCS run of the Padres, which would be a tremendous boost to this Mariners clubhouse.

Carlos Correa

J.P. Crawford has been the everyday starter of the Mariners at shortstop, but there have been murmurs of him playing in the second base for the upcoming season. The reason for this is the shallow depth of 2B in this free agency class and also because of having the chance to acquire a SS like Carlos Correa. He will instantly become a top-three hitter in this lineup and be an offensive force for Seattle.

The hindrance to this goal of signing Correa to a long-term deal is the astronomical amount of money the big market teams can offer to a fantastic talent like Carlos Correa. The Mariners were interested in previous free agent SS like Trevor Story, so it shows they are willing to experiment with Correa at SS and possibly Crawford in another infield position.

Brandon Nimmo

The outfield position in this free agent is bleak after Aaron Judge. The Mariners may need to consider free agency contingency plans if Mitch Haniger is let go by the organization or even if he continues to be hampered by injuries. Brandon Nimmo does not possess a ton of power, but he will be a reliable contact hitter who will put continuously put the ball in play.

Nimmo has been with New York Mets franchise for his whole career, so it will be difficult for Seattle to pry him away. The strengths of Nimmo as a table setter or top-of-the-order guy have been an underrated skill in this generation with all the power and homers, so the Mariners must be able to realize his enormous value.

With Seattle not known as a large market compared to other MLB organizations, they must have realistic expectations for their signings in free agency. The objective is to rectify numerous of their holes offensively, especially with the stellar pitching staff of this team. It will be intriguing to watch the Mariners for the next several years, so let’s see what moves they can complete in the offseason.