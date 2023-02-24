The Seattle Mariners snapped their playoff drought in 2022 and the future is bright for this team. They have acquired veteran talent over the past few years to lead their young and developed core of players. This past offseason, Toronto acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez to add another big bat to the lineup. They made other moves as well to bolster their roster. The Mariners are looking to make a second consecutive playoff appearance and potentially upset the Houston Astros in the American League West.

Without further ado, here are three bold Mariners predictions for the 2023 MLB season.

*Stats via Baseball Reference.

Logan Gilbert makes AL All-Star team

Logan Gilbert, a 6’6 right-hander who features a filthy repertoire of pitches, has a high-ceiling without question. Gilbert started out the 2022 campaign on a high note before taking a step back later in the year. He still finished the season with a superb 3.20 ERA, but there’s a realistic chance for Gilbert to officially breakout in 2023.

Gilbert is reportedly looking to lean on his breaking pitches more often after throwing his fastball most of the time last year. Most pitchers throw their heaters consistently, but Gilbert arguably used the pitch too often. He wants to change things up and keep hitters off-balance moving forward.

It should be noted that Gilbert has an impressive fastball. But mixing in off-speed pitches on a more regular basis will leave batters guessing at the plate. As a result, his strikeout percentage is likely to increase in 2023. He struck out just under 23 percent of hitters last year, but he may able to get that mark above 25 percent this season.

As long as he’s able to limit walks and keep runners off base, Gilbert will have an opportunity to be named to the AL All-Star team.

Cal Raleigh hits 30-plus home runs

Cal Raleigh has played in just 166 MLB games and may already be the most underrated catcher in baseball. Raleigh doesn’t hit for average, posting a .202 batting average through his first two years in the show.

However, he clubbed 27 home runs for Seattle through 119 games in 2022. He also recorded a .774 OPS. He’s not going to be the Mariners’ most consistent hitter by any means. Julio Rodriguez, Teoscar Hernandez, and other proven hitters will lead the offense. But Raleigh will find himself in plenty of RBI opportunities which will force pitchers to give him pitches to hit.

And Raleigh, who offers immense power, will make them pay. The Mariners will get 30-plus homers from their catcher assuming he stays healthy.

Eugenio Suarez leads Mariners in home runs

Speaking of home runs, many fans wouldn’t predict Eugenio Suarez to lead the team in homers this year. Suarez quietly blasted 31 home runs in each of the past two seasons. He also led the league in strikeouts in 2022. He’s turned into an all-or-nothing type of hitter, sporting a low batting average with big pop from the right side of the plate.

All things considered, Suarez’s home run consistency is difficult to deny. With the exception of the 2020 shortened season, he’s hit at least 31 home runs in four consecutive years. The Mariners certainly won’t mind that kind of power.

Julio Rodriguez will rightfully receive the majority of headlines for Seattle in 2023. Teoscar Hernandez will make an impact as well. But look for Suarez to quietly lead them in home runs.