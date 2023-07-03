The Seattle Mariners are on the road to take on the San Francisco Giants Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mariners-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mariners are 40-42 and in fourth place in the AL West division. They have won their last two games, but are just .500 in their last 10. Ty France leads the team in batting average, but Teoscar Hernandez is the home run leader. Eugenio Suare has 49 RBI to lead the team in that category. As a team, the Mariners are not strong offensively, so they rely on their pitching. The pitchers have a 3.94 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 on the season. In 101 innings pitched, George Kirby has just nine walks.

The Giants sit in third place in the NL West division, but it is a tight race. They are just 3.5 games back of first place. However, San Francisco has lost six of their last 10 games. Patrick Bailey and Austin Slater have played well in their short time up this season. J.D Davis has been the man at the plate for the Giants all year, though. He is batting .284 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI. Michael Conforto has 12 home runs to lead the team. On the mound, the Giants have a 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 8.6 K/9.

Bryan Woo will start against Logan Webb in this game.

Here are the Mariners-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Giants Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-178)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 7 (-120)

Under: 7 (-102)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Giants

TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle needs a good pitching performance from Woo in this game. Woo has made five starts and actually has some good numbers. If you take away his first start where he allowed six runs in two innings, Woo has been doing very well. Subtracting that first start, Woo has 20 2/3 innings pitched, 15 hits allowed, 28 strikeouts to just five walks and a 2.17 ERA. He bounced back really nicely after a rough debut and should continue that heading into this game. If Woo can keep pitching how he is, the Mariners will keep this game close enough to cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Logan Webb is really living up to his contract. He has a 3.43 ERA in 110 1/3 innings pitched this season. In those innings, Webb has allowed just 103 hits and struck out 106 while walking only 21. He did not have the best June, but the Giants were 4-2 in games he pitched. This shows how Webb will always keep his team in the game on the mound. Anytime he pitches, the Giants have a chance to cover the spread.

Webb is even better at home. In seven home starts, Webb has a 2.31 ERA, 46 strikeouts to nine walks and is holding opponents to a .227 batting average. He is much more comfortable in San Francisco, so he should be able to pitch well. Not only is Webb better at home, but it helps that he is facing an opponent that struggles at the plate. The Mariners have picked it up a little bit, Webb should have no problem holding them down.

Final Mariners-Giants Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a close one. I do expect a little bit of a pitchers duel, as well. However, I am going to take Logan Webb in this one. I expect the Giants to win and cover the spread.

Final Mariners-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+146), Over 7 (-120)