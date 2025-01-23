Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki was recently selected to the Hall of Fame. However, Ichiro fell one vote short of earning a unanimous selection. The former Mariners superstar recently extended an intriguing invitation to the writer, who has yet to reveal their identity.

“I was able to receive many votes from the writers,” Ichiro said via interpreter, video per SNY. “I'm grateful for them. But there's one writer that I wasn't able to get a vote from. I would like to invite him over to my house and we will have a drink together. And we will have a good chat. Very grateful to be here and thank you.”

Ichiro is obviously a Hall of Famer. It is quite preposterous that he did not receive a unanimous selection. 3,000 career hits alone often leads to a Hall of Fame induction. Suzuki finished his MLB career with 3,089 hits and led the league in hits seven times. He also recorded 509 stolen bases and had a career batting average of .311.

Suzuki was one of the best players in the league during his time in MLB. Despite not making his big league debut until he was 27 years old, as Ichiro had previously played in Japan, he became an instant superstar after signing with the Mariners.

Suzuki is one of the better outfielders to ever play the game. In addition to his offensive prowess, Ichiro was a quality defender and he featured an extremely strong throwing arm from right field.

It is a shame that one writer had the audacity to leave Ichiro off of their Hall of Fame ballot. One has to wonder if the writer will ever reveal their identity. Perhaps they will accept Ichiro's offer to go to his house and have a drink and chat with him. It's the least the writer could do after not voting him into the Hall of Fame.