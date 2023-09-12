Julio Rodriguez had Seattle Mariners fans absolutely hyped on Monday when he launched a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a series-opener at home against the Los Angeles Angels. That was a high-pressure home run that tied the game up at 10-10 and forced another frame to be played.

Moreover, that dinger made Rodriguez's father extremely thrilled not just because of how clutch his son was, but also because that made the Seattle youngster just the seventh Dominican-born player to ever have a 30-30 campaign in the big leagues.

“That’s my son, that’s my son!!”, that’s how Julio Rodriguez Sr. reacted to his son’s 30th home run this season, making him the 7th Dominican born player in MLB history to record a 30-30 season — 30 homers and 30 stolen bases.@Mariners pic.twitter.com/SCSqmABsSq — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) September 12, 2023

Julio Rodriguez entered that game needing just a home run to join the exclusive statistical club as he already had over 30 stolen bases. Rodriguez made sure the day would not end without him barging into the said 30-30 club by clobbering a home run in just the third pitch he saw from Angels reliever Jose Marte in the 10th inning that also drove Dominic Canzone home.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez and the Mariners, his heroics went for naught, as they ultimately lost the game, 8-5. With that, Seattle failed to arrest its four-game losing skid. The Mariners have also lost seven of their last nine games. Nevertheless, they are still very much in play to win the American League West, as they are 2.5 games out of the top of the division that is currently occupied by the Houston Astros. The Mariners are also half a game behind the last Wild Card spot in the AL.

So far in the 2023 MLB season, Rodriguez is slashing .287/.342/.504 with 97 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.