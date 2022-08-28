The Seattle Mariners got themselves a bona fide stud in Julio Rodriguez. The rookie outfielder has become one of the best players in the American League this season. His exploits from the batter’s box have made him the clear frontrunner for the American League Rookie of the Year award.

The Mariners have wasted no time locking up their budding superstar to a long-term contract. A few days ago, the team announced that they have signed Julio Rodriguez to a 14-year contract that can balloon into one of the biggest contracts in history. Lost in the discussion of how much money Rodriguez will make, though, is an interesting clause from his extension. (via Ken Rosenthal)

Julio Rodriguez’s extension with the Mariners, once finalized, will include a full no-trade clause, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 26, 2022

The fact that Rodriguez and his agent were able to secure a no-trade clause from the Mariners means a lot to the team. It signals that the rookie has a lot of faith in the team. It also means that Seattle trusts him to continue his incredible hitting streak for the rest of his contract.

There are plenty of reasons for Rodriguez and the Seattle faithful to trust the Mariners front office right now. They are on the brink of breaking their dreaded 20-year postseason drought. It’s not going to be easy, not with teams like Baltimore and Minnesota trailing them. However, they have shown that they have what it takes to fight through the adversity.

Is this finally the Mariners’ year? Will they finally shed the two-decade curse that has haunted them for so long? With Rodriguez hitting like a monster, it might just happen.