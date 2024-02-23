The Seattle Mariners have been tinkering with their roster as they try to find their perfect fit before Opening Day. In their latest move, the Mariners added a versatile former 20-home run hitter.
Seattle has signed Brian Anderson to a minor league contract with a MLB camp invite, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Anderson will make $2 million if he makes the major league roster.
After spending the first six years of his major league career with the Miami Marlins, Anderson played for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023. Over 96 games he hit .226 with nine home runs and 40 RBI. It mirrored Anderson's performance in 2022 – his final year with the Marlins – when he hit .222 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
Over his entire MLB career, Anderson has hit .252 with 66 home runs, 273 RBI and 14 stolen bases. In 2019, Anderson hit a career-high 20 home runs while hitting .261 with 66 RBI and five stolen bases.
While the former Brewer has been unable to find that 2019 spark offensively, he still offers plenty defensively. His natural position is third base, but Anderson has ample experience playing right field. That versatility could help him land him a spot on the Mariners.
Seattle made the playoffs in 2022, but were promptly swept out of the ALDS. Prior to that, the Mariners hadn't sniffed the postseason since 2001. Entering the 2024 campaign, Seattle is looking to get back on the track and prove they can be a playoff contender.
Brian Anderson won't suddenly make the Mariners World Series favorites. But his versatility gives Seattle different options when constructing their lineups; assuming he makes the team.