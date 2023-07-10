New York Mets rookie starting pitcher Kodai Senga was selected to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, and he made a joke about potentially recruiting impending free agent Shohei Ohtani to come to the Mets this offseason when speaking to the media on Monday.

“I'm going to go put this hat on him right now,” Kodai Senga said through an interpreter, via Talkin' Baseball.

When asked about recruiting Shohei Ohtani to the Mets, Kodai Senga said "I'm going to put this hat on him right now" pic.twitter.com/pgMkRnN9ad — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2023

The Mets have been connected to Shohei Ohtani, whether it is through a trade or in free agency. There have been conflicting reports regarding whether or not the Los Angeles Angels will trade Ohtani ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that while it is not expected that the Angels will trade Ohtani, they will consider it over the next two-to-three weeks. Heyman listed the Mets as a potential destination, but also said that their payroll, which is already the highest in the league and over the last luxury tax threshold, could hold them back.

Since Steve Cohen took over as Mets owner, it is impossible to rule the Mets out on any free agent.

Teams like the Dodgers, Giants and Yankees were also mentioned as possible destinations for Ohtani, whether it be in a trade or in free agency.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the Angels trade Ohtani, and where he lands in free agency this offseason. Hopefully Senga's recruiting efforts help the Mets' chances, because last time Ohtani was a free agent, he chose to play on the west coast.